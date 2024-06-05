Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz will be hosting weekly rewatch parties to look back on key episodes from the show’s 11 seasons.

Schwartz will be joined by a new Bravolebrity every Tuesday night at Schwartz and Sandy’s, the Los Angeles bar he co-owns with Tom Sandoval. On Tuesday, June 11, Schwartz will be joined by former castmate Kristen Doute as he goes back to where it all started: season 1, episode 1.

“I haven’t seen some of these episodes in years, maybe even a decade,” Schwartz told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement. “I’m kind of nervous, to be honest, but also so excited.”

Since its premiere in 2013, Vanderpump Rules has seen several cast members come and go. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval and Kristen Doute. Schwartz, Tina McDowelle, Peter Madrigal, Laura-Leigh, Frank Herlihy, Mike Shay, Kristina Kelly, Jen Bush and Jeremy Davidson also made recurring appearances. After Schwartz and Ariana Madix were promoted to main cast members for season 3, fans met James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Faith Stowers and Brittany Cartwright in season 4.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

The show experienced a resurgence during season 10 when the news broke of Sandoval’s shocking affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and his subsequent break up with Ariana after nearly a decade-long relationship.

Vanderpump Rules has taken an official break from filming after season 11’s dramatic conclusion, in which the cast turns on Ariana for refusing to film with Sandoval.

“Since we are taking time off from filming this summer, I wanted to give fans the opportunity to come together and watch some of the most iconic episodes in Vanderpump history,” Schwartz told Us. “We have a lot of surprise guest hosts scheduled for every Tuesday at Schwartz and Sandy’. It’s going to be a blast!”

Related: Vanderpump Rules Stars Who Left the Series: Where Are They Now? Several Vanderpump Rules stars have stepped away from the Bravo series over the years. Cameras started following the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR in 2012 after she rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 1 of Pump Rules, which premiered in January 2013, starred Lisa, Stassi Schroeder, Jax […]

In addition to Schwartz and Sandy’s weekly parties, Schwartz is teaming up with former castmate Jax for The California Bar Crawl, taking fans on a tour of iconic Vanderpump Rules spots, including Jax’s Studio City, SUR, Tom Tom and Schwartz and Sandy’s via Party Bus Group.