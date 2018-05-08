Having the time of her life! Us Weekly caught up with Tonya Harding and her Dancing With the Stars partner Sasha Farber on Monday, May 7, and the 47-year-old former Olympian opened up about the positive feedback she’s been receiving while being back in front of the eyes of America.

“This truly is a fresh start, and I’m having a wonderful time,” the retired figure skater told Us and a group of reporters of making it through week two thanks to fans votes. While she’s getting better in the ballroom, Harding tells Us that she can’t keep up with the social media scene.

“I am so sorry,” she says of not being able to thank voters via social media. “I have no clue how to do social media. I have no clue. We’ve tried. I’ve tried. [Sasha’s] tried to show me. I always ask him, can you please do this for me? So we’re trying very hard to do that. My brain is just like going, wah!”

And though the internet can be a cruel space, Harding says she’s seen a different side, noting that “for the most part, everybody has been just totally gracious and rooting for us. It’s really exciting.”

Meanwhile, Harding also had two of her biggest fans in the audience during the Monday night show, her husband Joseph Price and Gordon.

Though Harding had told Us that she wasn’t going to let her son attend a live show because “this world can sometimes be cruel,” she changed her mind allowing Gordon to watch her take the stage and perform to the country tune, “Redneck Woman.”

“We let my son come too,” she told Us. ”Because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. So we let him come, and they already left.”

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Carlene Stauff

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!