Tori Spelling rose to fame as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, and as a current SoCal resident, it’s only natural that fans would ask her why she’s not on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Spelling, 50, even said on the Friday, April 19, episode of her podcast, “MisSPELLING,” that it’s one of the most frequent questions she gets from fans. And despite not getting a straight answer from Andy Cohen, she thinks she knows the reason.

“I was like, ‘So, Andy, what’s the answer,’” she recounted. “And he’s like, ‘I don’t know, you and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I just, I can’t see it.’”

When Cohen, 55, asked Spelling whether she knows the current cast, Spelling replied, “Every single one of them I’m friends with and have known forever and have a history.”

“Wasn’t I, like, the OG Beverly Hills? I don’t understand,” Spelling continued. “What I really want to say to him — and I’m a little passive-aggressive — so I’m like, ‘Ha, all the fans ask, Andy, I don’t know, whatever, that’s fine.’ What I wanted to say is, ‘Uh, is it because I’m broke? Let’s be real.’”

Spelling’s name has been tied to RHOBH rumors for years, and in 2019 she even denied whispers that she was “begging” to join the cast.

“That [rumor] keeps following me, and I’ve always said I’m just a huge fan,” Spelling told E! News at the time. “But no, not at all. I’m friends with so many of them and I’m a huge fan. I always say I watch the show. But no, I have never asked to be on the show.”

The rumors didn’t stop there. In 2022, she went on Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel’s podcast to comment on the speculation.

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Ups and Downs Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been making headlines since their scandalous start. When the pair met in 2005, McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he shares son Jack, and Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian. “It was love at first sight. I fell so hard … Then I noticed he had a […]

“There was always speculation I was going to be on the show,” she said. “It would be like, ‘Tori Spelling in talks,’ and I’d be like, ‘What are these talks?’ They’ve never even called my agent.”

Spelling’s podcast, which launched in March, comes while she is currently working through a divorce from estranged husband Dean McDermott, to whom she was married for 18 years. The pair share five kids, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

She has been open about her financial troubles, particularly on “MisSPELLING,” where she told listeners she’s “not good with money.”

Earlier this month, Spelling disclosed that she no can no longer afford the storage units she was renting to hold her belongings. At one point, she had an outstanding storage bill of $80,000, leading to some of her property being auctioned off.