‘Toy Story 4’ First Trailer Shows Buzz Lightyear in Trouble

Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) appears to be in a little bit of trouble in the first trailer for Toy Story 4, which debuted after the 2019 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3.

The 30-second trailer opened with a shot of a carnival as Woody (Tom Hanks) tells Bo Peep (Annie Potts), “Wow. This place is amazing.”

Bo Peep, who sports a new look, including a purple cape and light blue pantsuit, asks, “Is Buzz going to meet us here?”

“He must be held up somewhere,” Woody replies.

That turns out to be totally true as we see Mr. To Infinity and Beyond fastened with a plastic tie onto a wire frame at a Star Adventurer carnival stand.

“Hey, up here, Astroboy,” says a fluffy duck toy (Keegan-Michael Key) dangling over his head.

“If you think you can take our top prize spot, you’re wrong,” says a blue bunny (Jordan Peele).

“Dead wrong,” adds the yellow duck.

“Help me get out of here,” Buzz says.

“Oh, I’ll help you. With my foot,” the duck replies, kicking Buzz in the head. “To infinity and my foot!” he yells, planning to land another shot before Buzz activates his clear helmet, trapping the bird’s foot.

Key and Peele — whose Ducky and Bunny characters were introduced in a funny teaser in November — are not the only newcomers to the cast; Veep’s Tony Hale is voicing a new character named Forky.

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie,” the synopsis for the eagerly anticipated sequel reads. “But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called Forky to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Hanks and Allen, who have starred in all four of the films, shared heart-warming messages earlier this week as they finished recording their voiceovers for the latest movie.

“We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond,” Hanks captioned a photo in the voiceover booth.

“It got emotional,” Allen admitted on Wednesday, January 30. “You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story….man its [sic] got everything.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!