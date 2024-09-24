Justin Hartley‘s Colter will be kissing someone new on season 2 of Tracker — but it isn’t his wife, Sofia Pernas.

Floriana Lima has been cast as someone from Colter’s past named Camille, according to TVLine. Camille is described as “haunted and attractive” in addition to being Colter’s “off-and-on lover for at least the past” 10 years.

“Camille’s sister went missing 10 years ago and her case was never solved — which brings up some trauma for both Camille and Colter on every anniversary of her disappearance, but also causes them to reconnect, at least for an evening,” read the character description shared by the outlet.

Lima’s character was briefly seen kissing Colter in the official trailer for season 2. The sneak peek also confirmed that Hartley’s wife would be reprising her role as Billie, a.k.a. another woman who has a romantic history with Colter.

During season 1 of the hit CBS series, fans learned that Colter previously crossed paths with Billie, who is a fellow reward seeker.

“I just thought it would be a really cool idea. It was sort of my idea from the beginning to have this character that comes on that you just mentioned,” Hartley, 47, explained to Deadline in May. “I think it was in the second episode, there was a big reward for a car. There was a line that one of the ladies said, ‘Word on the street is that Billie is circling the case.’ And then Coulter kind of eye rolls. If you’re really paying attention, you go, ‘Oh, he’s got a rival, this guy Billie.’”

Hartley, who is also an executive producer on the procedural, laid the groundwork for Pernas’ character before she showed up.

“My idea was to tease that and intentionally name the character Billie, and then reveal that Billie is, of course, Sofia. We didn’t get to tease that as much as I would have liked, just because we were so pressed with time. But that was the intention,” he continued. “Then when she came on, to be honest with you, I’m not sure how much of that character aspect that she brought was actually written.”

While filming season 2, Hartley opened up about getting to reunite with Pernas, 35.

“She’s wonderful. I mean, if I had my choice, I’d spend every minute with her,” he gushed to Us Weekly in July. “What’s really cool is when you meet someone that means so much to you, that you’re so proud to be with and so proud of, and just such a fan of, and to get to see her work, because she’s such a talented actor. She elevates scenes, and so it makes my job easier, actually. But yeah, it’s just wonderful to work with her.”

Tracker returns to CBS on Sunday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Paramount+.