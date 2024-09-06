Justin Hartley has been having the time of his life working with wife Sofia Pernas on season 2 of Tracker.

“Oh, she’s the best and such a talent,” Hartley, 47, told TV Insider on Wednesday, September 4, about reuniting with Pernas, 35, for an episode of the hit CBS procedural. “She comes in and she just delivers and brings so much more to it than is on the pages.”

Hartley couldn’t be more thankful to share the screen with Pernas, adding, “It’s just been a blessing having her and then also I get to spend time with her! It’s my favorite days in the world when I get to work with her.”

Before Tracker is set to return to CBS Sunday, October 13, Hartley teased what fans could expect from her character’s season 2 arc.

“She calls on [my character] Colter because she needs his help for something,” he shared. “And of course, he’s like, ‘You need my help, huh?’ It’s that kind of thing, like, ‘Well, OK, then ask for it. I’ll help you. You got to ask me.’ That kind of thing.”

Hartley originally worked with Pernas on The Young and The Restless in 2015. Years later, they reconnected off screen and exchanged vows in 2021.

“We have a great time together. I just thought it would be a really cool idea. It was sort of my idea from the beginning to have this character,” Hartley, who is an executive producer on Tracker, told Deadline in May after Pernas’ season 1 episodes aired. “My idea was to tease that and intentionally name the character Billie, and then reveal that Billie is, of course, Sofia. We didn’t get to tease that as much as I would have liked, just because we were so pressed with time. But that was the intention.”

He continued: “Then when she came on, to be honest with you, I’m not sure how much of that character aspect that she brought was actually written.”

Two months later, Hartley gushed to Us Weekly about how having Pernas on set helped him as an actor, saying, “She’s wonderful. I mean, if I had my choice, I’d spend every minute with her. What’s really cool is when you meet someone that means so much to you, that you’re so proud to be with and so proud of, and just such a fan of, and to get to see her work, because she’s such a talented actor. She elevates scenes, and so it makes my job easier, actually. But yeah, it’s just wonderful to work with her.”

Tracker returns to CBS on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Paramount+.