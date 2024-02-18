After meeting on set, Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas have continued to enjoy sharing the screen.

The couple originally crossed paths while filming The Young and The Restless in 2015. Hartley and Pernas costarred on the soap for nearly a year before moving on to other projects.

“You meet in different capacities. We didn’t work together that closely, and we didn’t work together that long. I knew that she was very kind and very nice. I liked being around her. But I was in a different place in my life. I wasn’t available,” Hartley told Haute Living of being introduced to Pernas while he was still with then-wife Chrishell Stause. “Timing has a lot to do with that. I’m very lucky to not only have found ‘The One,’ but I found her when she was available and the timing was right.”

Following his high-profile split from Stause in 2019 after two years of marriage, Hartley reconnected with Pernas and the pair subsequently started dating. Us Weekly confirmed that they tied the knot in 2021.

Hartley and Pernas have since continued the tradition of working on the same projects by collaborating on Quantum Leap and Tracker.

“It’s amazing. It’s good for the environment, too. You can carpool and everything, so it’s wonderful,” Hartley told E! News in February 2023 about plans to star alongside Pernas in future projects. “Absolutely we’ll do that. For sure.”

Keep scrolling to see every time Hartley and Pernas have shared the screen: