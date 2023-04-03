Honoring its predecessor. NBC’s Quantum Leap revival has often paid tribute to the original science fiction series.

The original sci-fi show, which ran from 1989 to 1993, starred Scott Bakula as a physicist named Dr. Sam Beckett who accidentally leaps through time and temporarily takes the place of a person from that time period.

In the revival, which debuted in September 2022, viewers were introduced to Ben (Raymond Lee) after he makes a secret leap and ultimately gets lost in the past. With help from his fiancée, Addison (Caitlin Bassett), Ben attempts to figure out what caused him to jump back in time to alter history.

Amid rumors that Bakula might reprise his role in the new series, the actor took to social media to address the speculation.

“To Quantum Leap fans around the world, in an effort to quiet the rumors and move on. First of all, thanks for hanging around through the decades! Here’s the simple version of what’s going on with the Quantum Leap reboot and me,” he captioned an Instagram post in September 2022. “I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it.”

The Golden Globe winner continued: “As the show has always been near and dear to my heart, it was a very difficult decision to pass on the project, a decision that has upset and confused so many fans of the original series.”

In the lengthy social media post, Bakula offered a message to the cast and crew of the new Quantum Leap series. “In that spirit, I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present,” he concluded. “I wish them good luck and happy leaping!”

As season 1 unfolded on screen, Bassett opened up about what kind of conclusion fans can expect.

“I think we’re finally going to learn the truth of what’s been at play here,” the actress exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023 about the upcoming finale. “The stakes continue to go up and the pieces continue to fall into place until the truth is fully revealed at the end. It all continues to be more than what meets the eye, which is really exciting.”

Scroll down for every time Quantum Leap paid tribute to its predecessor: