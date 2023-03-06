A leap for the ages. Caitlin Bassett hinted that Quantum Leap fans can look forward to getting some of their questions answered in upcoming season 1 episodes.

“I think we’re finally going to learn the truth of what’s been at play here,” Bassett, 32, who plays Addison, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the new episode, which airs on Monday, March 6. “The stakes continue to go up and the pieces continue to fall into place until the truth is fully revealed at the end. It all continues to be more than what meets the eye, which is really exciting.”

The hit NBC series is based off of the original sci-fi show of the same name, which ran from 1989 to 1993. In the revival, which debuted in September 2022, viewers are introduced to Ben (Raymond Lee) after he makes a secret leap and ultimately gets lost in the past. With help from his fiancée, Addison, Ben attempts to figure out what caused him to jump back in time to alter history.

Quantum Leap also marks Bassett’s first professional acting role following two combat tours in Afghanistan. Ahead of the show’s upcoming episode, Bassett opened up about how she was able to transition from one career to another.

“It was definitely the dream [to become an actor]. But when we go into life, practicality can sometimes trump the dream. That feels very normal and natural to a certain extent because you have to grow up sometimes. I did and then decided I didn’t want to do it like that,” she shared with Us. “Part of being a grownup is being able to make choices even if people don’t necessarily agree with them — because they’re right for you. So, I made that choice when I was in law school to pursue acting because at the end of the day, I could always go back to doing other types of work.”

She continued: “So it was always a dream, and I was lucky enough to find my way into it. I’m incredibly grateful for that. And now I’m on a show where I get to grow and learn and work with people like Brandon [Routh] and learn from some of the best in the industry. I’m just incredibly lucky.”

In season 1, Ben revealed to Addison that he created a new code and leapt because of her. Quantum Leap put Addison at the center of the story again when Ben leapt into the same ship as her father, Alexander (Routh).

Bassett praised the Legends of Tomorrow alum, 43, for collaborating with her on their scenes, saying, “Brandon is just an incredibly available open actor. So, when I was speaking, I could feel it landing even if we couldn’t have a conversation.”

Routh, meanwhile, offered a glimpse at how his experience as a father shaped his approach to the role.

“I had a better understanding of why Augustine would make the decisions he made in the setup of the show. Knowing how much weight and how much pressure is on a parent to shape the life of a child and wanting to protect them at all costs from bad things,” the actor, who shares a son with wife Courtney Ford, shared with Us. “But also knowing that by doing that you go too far the other way sometimes and there’s a balance in everything. If you shield your children from the horrors of the world then they grow up not understanding that those possibilities exist.”

Quantum Leap airs on NBC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.