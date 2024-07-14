Justin Hartley is a big fan of working alongside his wife, Sofia Pernas, on Tracker — and it comes with one serious perk.

“I mean, I love carpooling. That’s fun,” Hartley, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly at the CBS Summer TCA day on Saturday, July 13. “She’s wonderful. I mean, if I had my choice, I’d spend every minute with her.”

Hartley, who attended the event at Langham’s Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California, also praised Pernas’ acting abilities.

“What’s really cool is when you meet someone that means so much to you, that you’re so proud to be with and so proud of, and just such a fan of, and to get to see her work, because she’s such a talented actor,” he told Us. “She elevates scenes, and so it makes my job easier, actually. But yeah, it’s just wonderful to work with her.”

Hartley noted that he has “love” for Pernas’ character, Billie Matalon, who’s the rival of his Colter Shaw. “The character [is] such a badass,” he said. “She brings so much, like, layers to that character.”

When asked whether Hartley enjoys Pernas, 34, being competition for him in the show, he replied, “I think it’s cool.”

“I love the dynamic where it’s like, you could look at it like competition, but there’s also a history there,” he continued. “So there’s a little bit of bad blood, but it’s also like, ‘Are they gonna mend things? Are they not? You know, can you trust her? I don’t know if you can.’ I mean, she hasn’t proven that you can trust her, that Colter can trust her. So we’ll see how that evolves. It’s just a lot of, you know, a lot of room to work with that relationship.”

Hartley and Pernas met on the set of The Young and The Restless in 2015. Years later, the pair reconnected and began dating, tying the knot in 2021. They have continued to share the screen, collaborating in Quantum Leap and Tracker.

Tracker, which is based on Jeffery Deaver‘s novel The Never Game, centers around an expert tracker who travels the country seeking reward money. After its premiere in February, Tracker became the most watched series from the 2023-24 TV season. CBS confirmed the series would be back for the 2024-25 season.

Pernas wasn’t the only one from Hartley’s personal life to make an appearance in Tracker — he also reunited with his This Is Us costars Jon Huertas and Jennifer Morrison. After Milo Ventimiglia expressed interest to Us about joining the series, Hartley noted that he would be game to have his costar join the cast of Trackers as well.

“If I had my way, I would have them all on at the same time, but it’s a different show,” he said. “ I mean, look, imagine a life where you get to do exactly what you want to be doing. They call it work. I love what I do. And doing it with people that you absolutely love that are extremely talented. That’s how I feel about all those people. So at any time, I would love to have them all on. Absolutely.”

In February, Ventimiglia, 47, exclusively told Us that he was “super proud” of Hartley after watching the series premiere and would be down to appear on the drama, saying, “I’m sure that’d be a blast.”

With reporting by Mariel Turner