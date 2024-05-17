Justin Hartley‘s CBS series Tracker has won over its audience because of the intriguing cases — and the impressive guest stars.

Tracker, which premiered in February 2024, is centered around a survivalist named Colter (Hartley) who travels the country helping people and law enforcement tackle a variety of mysteries. As the series unfolds, viewers learn more about how Colter’s past shaped his current life as a lone wolf who prefers to isolate himself from others.

In addition to starring in the TV adaptation of Jeffery Deaver‘s novel The Never Game, Hartley is also an executive producer alongside This Is Us producer and director Ken Olin. His new role behind the scenes allowed Hartley to bring some familiar faces along for the ride.

Among the most memorable additions to the show so far was Hartley’s wife, Sofia Pernas, who made her first appearance in March 2024 as Colter’s ex Billie. The episode allowed Pernas and Hartley to share the screen on a third project — and this seems to be just the beginning.

After Tracker was renewed for a second season, Hartley confirmed that he planned to bring Pernas back. He also teased more appearances from actors such as Melissa Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles, who play members of Colter’s family.

Keep scrolling for a guide to Tracker‘s most iconic guest stars: