The This Is Us cast has continued to collaborate with the show’s crew on new projects.

The NBC series, which ran from 2016 to 2022, focused on siblings Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Their parents, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore), were also at the center of the series in present time and flashbacks.

As the show started to wrap up, creator Dan Fogelman confirmed he had no plans for a spinoff.

“My well is pretty dry right now and I think we wanted to end the show when we thought we were at our creative strong point before it got too tiring, too hard for us to come up with ways to keep it special and interesting. I feel this is the right endpoint,” Fogelman explained to Entertainment Tonight in May 2022. “Who knows what change of heart or midlife crisis brings but I feel like we’ve put these stories to bed now. Certainly for quite a bit of them.”

The cast members, however, previously discussed what This Is Us stories they would still like to see told.

“William [Jermel Nakia] when he was younger. I’d love to see what happened to Nicky from postwar until his brother found him. God, those are both kind of downers,” Ventimiglia told Entertainment Weekly in February 2022. “Maybe a Toby spinoff would be interesting and fun, given what happens this season. There’s always so much to learn about all of them.”

Moore, meanwhile, said she was more curious about her onscreen son’s loved ones, telling EW, “I’d love to see more of Randall’s family. I’d love to see Deja and the girls growing up and what high jinks they would get up to. And then Mom and Dad and Grandma stop by every now and then just see what’s going on.”

This Is Us stars found themselves booked and busy after saying goodbye to the show. But despite their stacked schedules, they didn’t rule out a reunion when asked about future projects.

“I’m always thinking about ways to get back together with those guys,” Hartley told Entertainment Tonight in February 2024. “It’d have to be something really special.”

After teaming up with This Is Us producer and director Ken Olin for Tracker, Hartley pitched potential ways to work with his former costars again, adding, “Maybe we could find out [my character’s] such a good tracker. Maybe he finds Jack? Like maybe he never died, something like that? A plot twist. Could you imagine? Like, he is good.”

Keep scrolling for a guide to every project that reunited This Is Us stars with writers, directors and producers: