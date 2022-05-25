The final chapter. As This Is Us came to an end with an emotional series finale, creator Dan Fogelman opened up about his lack of plans for the Pearson family — confirming that season 6 was the end of an era.

“My well is pretty dry right now and I think we wanted to end the show when we thought we were at our creative strong point before it got too tiring, too hard for us to come up with ways to keep it special and interesting. I feel this is the right endpoint,” Fogelman, 46, explained to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 24. “Who knows what change of heart or midlife crisis brings but I feel like we’ve put these stories to bed now. Certainly for quite a bit of them.”

The showrunner joked that there was only one story line he felt went unanswered on screen, adding, “I’m pretty set on this being it. Outside of understandable questions about Audio the Dog, for the most part, we really answered the questions of the show.”

In a separate interview with Deadline, Fogelman confirmed that Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) dog was safe and sound. “The dog is there. Nothing’s happened to him. We just we were dealing with 15,000 screaming babies in the final season, and Audio is resting comfortably,” he shared on Wednesday. “I believe Kate and Toby post-divorce, shared custody, and he lived happily ever after a very long happy life.”

During the series finale, which aired on Tuesday, viewers said goodbye to the Pearsons as they moved toward the next chapter of their lives. Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate and Kevin (Justin Hartley) celebrated their mother’s memory following her death while contemplating their futures. The final episode of This Is Us also included some flashbacks to when Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) were still alive. The past memories helped Rebecca move on in the last moments before her death.

Even though Fogelman currently has no plans to continue This Is Us, the cast members previously revealed what kind of spinoffs they would like to see.

Earlier this year, Ventimiglia, 44, pointed out what idea he thought could stand on its own. “William [Jermel Nakia] when he was younger. I’d love to see what happened to Nicky from postwar until his brother found him. God, those are both kind of downers,” the Gilmore Girls alum told Entertainment Weekly in February. “Maybe a Toby spin-off would be interesting and fun, given what happens this season. There’s always so much to learn about all of them.”

Meanwhile, Moore, 38, noted that she was more curious about her onscreen son’s loved ones, telling EW, “I’d love to see more of Randall’s family. I’d love to see Deja and the girls growing up and what high jinks they would get up to. And then Mom and Dad and Grandma stop by every now and then just see what’s going on.”

Scroll down for more revelations about the series finale of This Is Us: