Tracker fans who loved seeing Justin Hartley and wife Sofia Pernas share the screen don’t have to wait too long for more content.

Hartley, 47, revealed that Pernas, 34, is just one of the guest stars who will return to future episodes of the CBS series, telling Collider on Wednesday, May 1, “[Sofia] is coming back. Jensen [Ackles] is gonna come back. Melissa [Roxburgh] is gonna come back.”

The actor, who plays protagonist Colter on the show, said his former This Is Us costar Jennifer Morrison would be making an appearance as well in an unspecified role. “There’s another leak for you. They’re all coming back,” he added.

Ackles, 46, and Roxburgh, 31, who have yet to make their Tracker debuts, were previously cast in the roles of Colter’s brother and sister, respectively. Meanwhile, Pernas made her first appearance in March as Colter’s ex Billie, who previously tricked him out of a reward.

After sharing the screen with Hartley, Pernas said the episode “opened the door a sliver” for a potential continuation.

“I love her. She’s such a cool character. She’s trying to hide so much ’cause, obviously, she’s so vulnerable,” she told Entertainment Tonight that same month. “I think that’s what’s so cool, watching both of them play. He’s obviously so self-assured and commanding and powerful when he walks into a room, but I think, because of their history and everything going forward, it’s nice to see that peep hole in the vulnerability.”

The highly anticipated onscreen reunion hinted at a reconciliation between Colter and Billie down the line. According to Pernas, she and Hartley collaborated on the emotional — and steamy — dynamic between their characters.

“It wasn’t really scripted for us to kiss,” she explained to ET. “We played with some moments where it felt like, do they kiss in this moment? Just because there is so much history, and there was so much tension, and there was a certain life-threatening event that happened right before, so it’s all of this pent up pressure.”

Tracker, however, isn’t the first time Hartley and Pernas worked together. The couple originally met on the set of The Young and The Restless in 2015. It wasn’t until they reconnected years later that they started dating and subsequently tied the knot in 2021. Since then, the pair have shared the screen on Quantum Leap and now Tracker.

“It’s amazing. It’s good for the environment, too. You can carpool and everything, so it’s wonderful,” Hartley told E! News in February 2023 about plans to star alongside Pernas in future projects. “Absolutely we’ll do that. For sure.”

Tracker airs on CBS Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Paramount+.