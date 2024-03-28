Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas reunited on screen up for one episode of CBS’ Tracker — and that’s only the beginning.

Tracker, which premiered in February 2024, is centered around a survivalist named Colter (Hartley) who travels the country helping people and law enforcement tackle a variety of mysteries. As the series unfolds, viewers learn more about how Colter’s past shaped his current life as a lone-wolf who prefers to isolate himself from others.

The adaptation of Jeffery Deaver’s novel The Never Game allowed Hartley to star in and executive produce the show alongside This Is Us producer and director Ken Olin.

Pernas made her first appearance in March 2024 as Colter’s ex Billie who previously tricked him out of a reward.

“I love this role. I love everything about it. I’ve always liked playing strong women, and I think those roles just kind of find me, honestly,” Pernas told People at the time. “I never play the cheerleader. I don’t know why. I would love to, but I don’t think that’s in the cards for me.”

Pernas further opened up about how she collaborated with Hartley on the dynamic between their characters.

“It wasn’t really scripted for us to kiss,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight that same month. “We played with some moments where felt was like, do they kiss in this moment? Just because there is so much history, and there was so much tension, and there was a certain life-threatening event that happened right before, so it’s all of this pent up pressure.”

Colter and Billie’s reunion oozed chemistry but the fictional couple ultimately couldn’t make it work. Pernas, however, didn’t rule out Colter and Billie crossing paths again in the future.

“I think she is terrified of being vulnerable, and I think if she had dinner with him, she would have to address the pink elephant in the room inside of herself and be like, ‘Oh crap, I actually like this guy,’” Pernas noted to People. “I think she is someone who probably doesn’t like to address her feelings as readily as she addresses other things.”

Keep scrolling for the insight Hartley and Pernas offered on Billie — and her future on Tracker:

Setting the Scene

Before Pernas appeared on Tracker, Hartley discussed the thought process behind bringing his wife into the show.

“Yes, Sofia is coming in episode 6. She is a blast from the past. Colter had a relationship with her, and they were kind of in the reward business together. And then she sold him down the river. It wasn’t great,” Hartley detailed to The Hollywood Reporter in February 2024. “They had a schism that happened in their relationship, and she comes back into his life for a certain reason and they’re forced to work together in a way to get to a common goal.”

Hartley hinted that Billie wouldn’t be just any guest star, adding, “By the time you get to episode six, you will see this is outside of Colter’s comfort zone. There is obviously an attraction there, but something that happened that is very sad.”

Just the Beginning

Pernas said her appearance on Tracker “opened the door a sliver” for a potential continuation.

“I love her. She’s such a cool character. She’s trying to hide so much ’cause, obviously, she’s so vulnerable,” she told ET. “I think that’s what’s so cool, watching both of them play. He’s obviously so self-assured and commanding and powerful when he walks into a room, but I think, because of their history and everything going forward, it’s nice to see that peep hole in the vulnerability.”

Never Say Never

“I don’t think there’s room in Colter’s life for it to be a heavily recurring thing because they’re both always in wildly different locations from each other,” Pernas noted to Parade in March 2024. “But I think [Billie] just kind of pops in and out of his life and ruffles a few feathers, or maybe not, on the way out. That’s the beauty of this whole thing.

Locked in Plans

During a March 2024 interview, Pernas confirmed she would return now that Tracker was renewed for a second season.

“It’ll be for sure season 2,” she told People about her eventual return. “There’s too much stuff Colter has to address before we go into the Billie of it all, I think.”