Justin Hartley‘s onscreen reunion with his wife, Sofia Pernas, on the upcoming episode of Tracker already has Us invested.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, airing on Sunday, March 24, Colter’s (Hartley) newest case led to him crossing paths with his ex Billie (Pernas). The pair worked — separately — to track down a missing horse but Billie ultimately suggested a different idea.

“Crazy idea, why don’t we team up?” she asked, to which Colter responded, “You have got to be kidding me.”

Billie made it clear she wasn’t, adding, “I’m dead serious. Forget the papers, where is the horse? The clock is ticking. You and I could find Argo in half the time.”

After Colter asked whether they would “split the reward,” Billie elaborated on their potential plan.

“It’s big enough. We both get a payday. And the money is real,” she noted. “Funds are being held in an escrow account. A lot of reasons to work together on this one.”

Colter, however, pointed out there were “a lot of reasons” not to work together. “Mainly, I don’t trust you,” he fired back.

In response, Billie argued that their partnership would benefit them both.

“How much time and energy did you put into thinking about my next move? I put in more than I care to admit,” she detailed. “Listen, the way I see it we work together and we move on faster. I got a job in Austin to get to that just hit my radar. Lots of money and no bleeding hearts.”

The scene heated up when Billie leaned in to remind Colter how “good” they were together. She left the room after telling Colter to consider a truce to help them solve the case.

Tracker marks the third time that Hartley, 47, has shared the screen with Pernas, 34. The couple originally crossed paths while filming The Young and The Restless in 2015. Hartley and Pernas costarred on the soap for nearly a year before moving on to other projects.

“You meet in different capacities. We didn’t work together that closely, and we didn’t work together that long. I knew that she was very kind and very nice. I liked being around her. But I was in a different place in my life. I wasn’t available,” Hartley told Haute Living in 2021 about being introduced to Pernas years before they got together. “Timing has a lot to do with that. I’m very lucky to not only have found ‘The One,’ but I found her when she was available and the timing was right.”

Hartley and Pernas reconnected in 2019 and subsequently started dating. Us confirmed that they tied the knot in 2021. Before collaborating on Tracker, which Hartley stars in and is an executive producer on, the duo worked together on an episode of Quantum Leap.

“It’s amazing. It’s good for the environment, too. You can carpool and everything, so it’s wonderful,” Hartley told E! News in February 2023 about plans to star alongside Pernas in future projects. “Absolutely we’ll do that. For sure.”

The newest episode of Tracker airs on CBS Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Paramount+.