Justin Hartley‘s character, Colter, has gotten arrested so often on Tracker that he’s started giving his lawyer warnings ahead of time.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, which airs on Sunday, March 17, Colter is released from prison with some help from Reenie (Fiona Rene).

“Thanks for bailing me out again,” Colter told Reenie, who responded, “I’m starting to think you like some part of this. Whether jail or me coming to the rescue.”

After Colter quipped that maybe he enjoyed “a little of both,” his attorney asked him about his game plan.

“Here’s what I don’t understand, Teddy and Velma call me to bail you out and then ask me to wait a couple of hours because you hadn’t actually been arrested yet?” Reenie asked Colter.

According to Colter, it was necessary for his latest case, explaining, “Well I needed time alone with the other players before they had us all arrested. To see if any of them were the mystery witness.”

Colter then spotted someone of interest in the police station and approached the unknown woman to ask her for help.

“I’m not a cop. The only reason I got out of here is because I have a really good lawyer,” he noted. “I think maybe you can help me. In this case, a witness to a murder.”

Tracker fans are familiar with Colter’s commitment to his cases — despite his unconventional methods. The CBS procedural, which premiered in February, stars Hartley, 47, as a survivalist who travels the country helping people and law enforcement tackle a variety of mysteries. As the series unfolds, viewers learn more about how Colter’s past shaped his current life as a lone-wolf who prefers to isolate himself from others.

Hartley, who is also an executive producer on Tracker, previously opened up about fully committing to the role — even the physically-demanding scenes.

“I do whatever production will allow me to do. There are certain things that I’m just not allowed to do, which I understand — it’s insurance. I have a brilliant stunt man, his name is Jordan, he’s incredible! We have a great stunt coordinator. Typically they design the stunts in a way so that I can do them,” he detailed to The Hollywood Reporter last month. “I’m doing most of it, mostly because they’re doing such a great job making them safe so that I can actually do them, which I think is so much better for the audience.”

Hartley continued: “You want to see the face of the person. You wake up a little more sore than you’d like sometimes when you throw yourself into walls a few more times than you’d like, but it’s worth it in the end. It’s a sore back for a couple of days, it’s no big deal.”

Tracker airs on CBS Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will stream the next day on Paramount+.