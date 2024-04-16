All Tracker fans want to do is watch their favorite TV show — but schedule changes have made that very difficult.

The procedural broke records when it premiered in February immediately after Super Bowl LVIII. Tracker initially had a steady release schedule until March Madness caused a pivotal episode — where star Justin Hartley was reunited on screen with wife Sofia Pernas — to be extremely delayed.

One month later, the CMT Music Awards caused similar issues when the network didn’t air a new episode. Tracker, which previously aired at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday nights, was moved one hour up on Sunday, April 14, in order to make space for The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden.

Viewers subsequently took to social media to express their frustration.

Related: Spring TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows Bridgerton, Vanderpump Villa and American Horror Story are just some of the shows TV fans can look forward to this spring. Fans of romance are already eagerly waiting for season 3 of Bridgerton to arrive on Netflix. Based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, every season of the regency series follows each Bridgerton […]

“Does anyone else find it annoying that #Tracker is continually messed around in the schedule by @cbs? #TrackerCBS,” wrote a user via X while another posted, “Every Sunday. [It] gets old. Maybe they could learn how to schedule better. Tired of waiting for Tracker.”

In the comments section for Tracker’s official Instagram account, more fans pointed out that they weren’t able to tune in because of the changes. “This is literally false advertising,” read one comment. “Stop saying it’s on at 8 when it’s on at 8:30. How is the show going to work out with a live show at 9?”

Another commentator clarified that their criticism came from their passion for Tracker, writing, “Help, please!! You have an incredible show and deserve far better treatment from your network, and so do [your] loyal fans.”

Several viewers noted they were “missing half” of the episodes. “I hope this doesn’t hurt their ratings because it’s a great show!” added one Instagram user.

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

Tracker is luckily not at risk of cancellation since the show was already renewed for a second season.

The show, which is based on Jeffery Deaver‘s novel The Never Game, follows a survivalist named Colter (Hartley) who travels the country helping people and law enforcement tackle a variety of mysteries. As the series unfolds, viewers learn more about Colter‘s past and how his father’s suspicious death played a role in his decision to become a lone wolf who prefers to isolate himself.

Hartley, who is also an executive producer on the project, previously explained why he is so intrigued by his character.

Related: Justin Hartley's Most Insightful Quotes About His Hit CBS Series 'Tracker' Michael Courtney/CBS Justin Hartley put a lot of hard work into CBS’ hit series Tracker — and he’s already shared tons of insightful details about the show. Before playing Colter Shaw, Hartley made a name for himself with roles in soap operas such as Passions and The Young and the Restless. He also appeared on […]

“He’s definitely a unique character. I mean, a guy who learns all of these skills are kind of rare. People don’t necessarily know how to do all of this stuff,” he told CBS in February. “Most people don’t. Given his childhood, his very rough upbringing … he learns all of these skills and just the idea that he would grow up and as an adult use all of those skills to help other people, I think is very easy to root for.”

The actor noted that he doesn’t view Colter as an “antihero” even when he does “bend” the rules to get results, adding, “He might work outside the law, but just as a means to get justice or to help someone in need. He’s not an intentional rule breaker. He does it all. He’s a businessman.”

Tracker airs on CBS Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Paramount+.