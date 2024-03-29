Justin Hartley‘s character, Colter, is on a mission to find Bobby’s friend before it’s too late on a new episode of Tracker.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Sunday, March 31, episode, Colter reunites with Bobby (Eric Graise) to help him find his missing pal.

“Why would Sun leave out the back when she could just come out the front?” Colter notes to Bobby, who replies, “Sometimes people use it as a shortcut to the bus stop, but she doesn’t usually take the bus.”

Colter asks whether Bobby’s friend did “anything else unusual” before her disappearance.

Related: Justin Hartley's Most Insightful Quotes About His Hit CBS Series 'Tracker' Michael Courtney/CBS Justin Hartley put a lot of hard work into CBS’ hit series Tracker — and he’s already shared tons of insightful details about the show. Before playing Colter Shaw, Hartley made a name for himself with roles in soap operas such as Passions and The Young and the Restless. He also appeared on […]

“I heard she got into it with one of the fighters. Some guy named Dake,” Bobby recalls. “I tried [to ask him], but it didn’t go so well. You have to put in a lot of time and effort to get the respect of the guys here.”

Bobby shuts down Colter’s theory that Sun could have been scared of Dark, adding, “No. Sun isn’t afraid of anybody. But he is in there working so we can ask him what’s up. Or you can ask him.”

Colter, however, is focused on using his detective skills as he and Bobby look around an alley. It doesn’t take long for Colter to spot a clue, which turns out to be a piece of a broken phone.

In response to a question about Sun’s phone of choice, Bobby replies: “[She uses] a burner, always. They are cheap and you don’t have to use your real name. It’s one of the things we have in common. She has a very healthy distrust of government intrusion.”

Related: Spring TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows Bridgerton, Vanderpump Villa and American Horror Story are just some of the shows TV fans can look forward to this spring. Fans of romance are already eagerly waiting for season 3 of Bridgerton to arrive on Netflix. Based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, every season of the regency series follows each Bridgerton […]

Bobby dials Sun’s number, and that leads the duo to a bloody phone behind a dumpster.

According to the synopsis, the newest episode of Tracker will show Colter, Bobby and Reenie (Fiona Rene) racing against time to track down a talented MMA fighter who disappears while trying to solve her family’s trouble with their visas.

Colter has been solving a wide variety of cases on the first season of the CBS series. The procedural, which premiered in February, is based on Jeffery Deaver’s novel The Never Game. Hartley — who is also an executive producer — teamed up with This Is Us producer and director Ken Olin on the project.

Related: Every Project That Reunited ‘This Is Us’ Cast, Crew After the Show Ended The This Is Us cast has continued to collaborate with the show’s crew on new projects. The NBC series, which ran from 2016 to 2022, focused on siblings Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Their parents, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore), were also at the center of […]

“I’m excited about it. It’s been a long time coming. Ken Olin and I built this show from the group up years ago. We’ve been at this for years, through a pandemic, and a strike, and on and on,” Hartley, 47, told Entertainment Tonight in February. “We poured our hearts and souls into this thing and started working on this what seems like forever [ago]. It’s a labor of love for sure. I’m really proud of it and just happy to finally get a chance for people to see it.”

Tracker airs on CBS Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Paramount+.