Who needs a plot twist when you have shirtless Justin Hartley getting out of the shower on the newest episode of Tracker?

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, airing on Sunday, April 28, viewers are offered a glimpse into Colter’s (Hartley) downtime in between cases. After getting into his Airstream trailer, Colter takes a shower before noticing Reenie (Fiona Rene) waiting for him.

“Oh! What the hell?” Colter asks Reenie, who replies, “I knocked, you didn’t answer.”

Colter subsequently tells Reenie she needed to give him more warning next time. “You gotta quit doing this,” he notes. “The sneaking around [and] the stopping by. You are breaking and entering!”

Reenie, however, teases that she was there for Colter, adding, “I came here for the view. I heard it was OK.”

To keep poking fun at Colter, Reenie pretends to take photos of him. “Don’t take photos!” Colter says. “I’m not mad at you. Just give me a second to get dressed.”

The sneak peek is a welcome surprise for fans — and Us — after usually seeing Colter in the field. Based on Jeffery Deaver‘s novel The Never Game, Tracker follows Colter as he uses his skills as a survivalist to help solve a multitude of cases. The procedural also stars Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise and Rene, who are all part of Colter’s team.

The newest mystery centers around Colter’s journey into the wilderness of Idaho to help track down the owner of an aerial outfitting company’s missing adult children. Colter deals with very high stakes since the missing people are friends of Reenie’s father, who were last seen in a plane that took off during bad weather with a mysterious client on board.

Despite continued attempts to help his professional acquaintances, Colter has still largely remained a lone wolf. Hartley, 47, who is an executive producer on the CBS series, previously opened up about Colter’s decision to keep a safe distance from others.

“[While Colter is] helping people and it’s great, [he’s also] running away from things he doesn’t want to face,” Hartley explained to Entertainment Weekly in February. “It’s a very interesting thing to see somebody that’s so capable in certain regards and then so unfulfilled and broken.”

That same month, Hartley discussed the potential for Colter’s broad appeal, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Colter Shaw is not agenda-driven, necessarily. He’s a businessman. He takes the money, that’s how he makes his living. He’s not politically driven. He’s driven by doing the right thing. And, where does that come from? Well, that comes from his childhood, and we unpack that in the series.”

Tracker airs on CBS Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Paramount+.