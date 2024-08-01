Trad Wife Nara Smith Offered to Make Suni Lee an Olympic Medal by Hand

USA gymnastics added another gold medal to its count on Tuesday, July 30, winning the women’s artistic team all-around competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For team member Suni Lee, it was her fourth career Olympic medal (she earned her fifth on Thursday, winning bronze in the individual all-around competition). She posted a video via TikTok to celebrate the team championship, showing her and her teammates with their gold medals around their necks.

“OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTSSS 😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” she wrote in the caption while the team lip-synched to a section of Kanye West’s 2005 Grammys speech, where he said, “everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn’t win…I guess we’ll never know.”

Naturally, fans flooded the comments with congratulations, including “trad wife” influencer Nara Smith.

“Soooo proud!! Can I make you one?” she wrote, to which Lee, 21, replied “OHHHMGGG YES 😭😭😭.”

Smith, 22, first rose to fame in 2022 with her cooking videos on TikTok. In the two years since, she has amassed 9 million followers, becoming the face of the app’s “trad wives,” short for “traditional wives,” trend, which embraces the traditional housewife or stay-at-home mom lifestyle.

That has come with its share of critics, but Smith has not shied away from her beliefs. She shares three kids, Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, and Whimsy Louu, with husband Lucky Blue Smith.

“I’ve always wanted to be a young mom because growing up my dad would always tell us that he regrets having kids later in life, so I took that advice and it’s one of the best decisions I could have made,” she said via TikTok. “I know it’s not for everyone.”

Though Lee is active on all her social media channels, she thrives on TikTok. She and teammate Simone Biles were spotted on NBC’s Olympic broadcast pre-planning their celebratory videos.

“I want to do the chomping one,” Biles said, referring to the trend of athletes biting their medals.

“OK, I want to do the one that says, ‘Imagine if we didn’t win,’” Lee replied.

The pair posted both, with the team biting into their medals in a video posted via Biles’ TikTok.

Smith is one of a throng of Lee’s famous fans. Women’s basketball superstar Paige Bueckers gushed over Lee’s performance via X, calling her “an inspiration.” (Bueckers then hilariously posted her own version of Team USA’s floor routine via her TikTok to far less impressive results.)

Fellow Olympian Coco Gauff and Kerry Washington were among the commenters on Lee’s Instagram channel, where Lee posted a celebratory carousel, captioned, “olympic champions forever.”

“yesssss❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍 well deserved!!” tennis star Gauff wrote.