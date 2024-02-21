Travis and Jason Kelce admit they were wild and reckless when they lived together in college.

Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, played football for the University of Cincinnati in the early 2000s, and they shared a house with some of their teammates.

During the Wednesday, February 21, episode of their “New Heights” podcast, they recalled how they had an outdoor garbage can in the middle of the living room stacked with pizza boxes, beer and leftovers with no lid that “stunk up the entire place.” Travis explained that “it was exactly what we needed because we were a bunch of filthy animals.”

“It was a filthy, but f—king fun house, man. Endless memories,” he added.

“The amount of parties and fun we had,” Jason said. “I mean it doesn’t get that much better than the times we were in that household, for sure.”

Jason began attending the university in 2006, and his brother followed two years later. They played together in 2009 as the Bearcats won the Big East conference with a perfect 12-0 record.

They were stars on the field, and had some crazy moments off the field. During the podcast, they remembered how Jason punched a hole in the wall of the house, and in a separate incident, accidentally ripped a sink out of his first college house during freshman year.

Travis said they caused so much damage to the house, that their teammate Evan Davis had to patch up “all the walls” and “redo” some floors, doors and windows when they moved out.

He also recalled when his older brother provided whiskey refreshments for their college team, telling the story of how Jason filled a water bottle with Jameson on St. Patrick’s Day and “drank it during spring practice.”

“Sure enough, we’re getting psyched out by Jason trying to come ‘hydrate’ us and giving us a bottle of Jameson,” Travis shared with a laugh.

The football stars also mentioned that they were not the only wild ones living in their house.

Jason remembered a time when a roommate moved their entire living room onto the front lawn of their college house.

“Dude, [Derek] Wolfe just decided to become a furniture mover at some point and then decided to start doing the people’s elbow [The Rock’s signature wrestling move] on Craig Parmenter on a mattress… I don’t think I’ve ever laughed harder,” he said.

“You haven’t,” Travis added. “I came out because you and f—king Zach [Collaros] were in tears, like to the point where you couldn’t breathe. I was like dude, if they laugh any harder, they’re gonna f—ing explode.”

They had many more crazy moments, however, Travis said they could not remember them because they were “pretty f—king s–t faced the entire time” in college.