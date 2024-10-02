Travis Kelce Calls Out Ridiculous NFL Celebration Penalties

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce admitted he’s not thrilled with the penalties for NFL celebrations.

“This week we saw another flag for a celebration that really put the ‘no fun’ league into perspective,” Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, said on the Wednesday, October 2, episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

Travis, 34, interjected to add, “This is just getting ridiculous.”

Jason, 36, explained that New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard celebrated a 12-yard reception for a first down with finger-guns. (The celebratory moment from Lazard occurred during the Jets’ Sunday, September 29, game versus the Denver Broncos.)

Related: Every Celeb Who Supports the Kansas City Chiefs From actors to musicians to comedians, there are certainly a lot of famous faces who are faithful fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have a long legacy as a victorious football team. They took home three league championships in 1962, 1966 and 1969 before winning their first Super Bowl in 1970. The team […]

“I know we don’t want this to be like, ‘Oh, NFL players shooting guns,’” Travis said. “I get that. But this is so subtle. Unless you’re, like, doing it at a defender, it shouldn’t be a flag. If you want to fine the guy after the game for doing it, whatever, that’s up to the NFL for wanting to protect their league.”

Travis called it “absolutely ridiculous” that a “guy is on the ground shooting pointing fingers for getting a first down saying, ‘We’re going that way or whatever he might be doing,’” and received a penalty.

“I just think it’s too much, man. It’s too much and it’s affecting the game in the wrong way,” Travis said. “I get the guy’s got to play by the rules and stuff like that. I don’t want to get the NFL on my ass for saying something. But I just think this is too far.”

Travis reiterated that a fine could have occurred afterward if the league “doesn’t want it.” He added, “Don’t make it a part of the game where it affects the team. I think it’s a little too much for that.”

Related: What Critics and Teammates Have Said About Travis Kelce‘s 2024 Slow Start Getty Images (3) Travis Kelce is no stranger to stirring up discussion, but it’s his on-field performance that’s really had tongues wagging lately. Kelce, 34, is off to a historically slow start to the 2024 season with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recording only eight catches for 69 yards and zero touchdowns through the […]

Jason agreed with Travis, but noted that if the celebratory move is “directed at somebody” then that is a different story.

“They’ve done this to overcompensate people pointing at people,” Jason said. “It’s stupid. It’s dumb. It’s dumb that this cost them 15 yards. … It was playful, look at him. He’s probably making, ‘Pew, pew, pew,’ sounds as he does it.”

The brother duo also pointed to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas who was fined earlier this season for celebrating with a bow-and-arrow move. Jason noted that Travis has a tendency to do the same movement.

“I haven’t done it in the field of play during the game,” Travis clarified. “I’ve done it as I come out of the tunnel and stuff.”

Jason and Travis began brainstorming other moves they could do to see what’s allowed on the field — including a sling-shot. “I might try that one and see if I get a f—ing 15-yard penalty,” Travis quipped.