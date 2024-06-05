Travis Kelce revealed that Taylor Swift still watches Grey’s Anatomy — but he’s not interested in the goings-on at Grey Sloan Memorial.

On Wednesday, June 5, Grey’s Anatomy star Anthony Hill, who has played Dr. Ndugu on the ABC drama series since 2020, shared that Kelce, 34, told him that Swift, also 34, is still a fan of the show.

“I may or may not have gotten confirmation that TSwift does, in fact, still watch Grey’s Anatomy,” Hill, 37, wrote via Instagram alongside several photos, including a selfie of him and the NFL star from the 15th annual Big Slick Weekend fundraiser. “It was then made very clear that he absolutely does not watch with her 😑😂…time to start bruh!”

Swift is a longtime fan of Grey’s Anatomy, and even named one of her cats, Meredith Grey, after Ellen Pompeo’s character in the series.

“Her name is Meredith – Meredith Grey because she’s a gray cat, and because I love Grey’s Anatomy!” the “Fortnight” singer told Us Weekly in a November 2011 interview.

Swift’s song “White Horse” was also featured on the long-running medical drama in a 2008 episode.

“That’s my show. I couldn’t live without it,” Swift said in a resurfaced 2008 interview after the episode aired. “Having a song on Grey’s Anatomy was basically the best thing ever. I love Grey’s Anatomy because I think it’s the best example of dry, sarcastic humor I’ve ever seen mixed with drama, because in life there’s humor and there’s drama. … I think that Grey’s Anatomy has a great balance of real emotions slash dry humor.”

While Swift herself has yet to make an appearance on the series, the Grammy winner has become friends with Pompeo, 54, even asking her to appear in her 2015 “Bad Blood” music video.

“Her people called my people and said, ‘Would you like to be in this video?’” Pompeo recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2016. “And I was like, ‘Of course, that would be so fun. There’s an old lady section? I’m down.’”

However, Pompeo revealed she has yet to meet Swift’s cat because she’s “super allergic.”

“It’s going to be awkward,” she joked.

Several years later, Pompeo quipped on social media that she had a “problem” with her Grey’s Anatomy costars rooting against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. (Swift’s boyfriend, Kelce, is a tight end for the Chiefs.)

“@harryshumjr you know I LOVE YOU … BUT listen up fam … we have a problem … we are Swifties … Sorry I meant Chiefs fans over here at @greysabc,” she shared underneath a February video of Hill and Harry Shum Jr. arguing about who should win Super Bowl LVIII. “We are going to have a talk. Sincerely, your boss 😂.”