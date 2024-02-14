Travis Kelce Produced Film My Dead Friend Zoe Set for SXSW Debut

Travis Kelce has won three Super Bowls, and he’s now adding producer to his resume.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, is an executive producer on the film My Dead Friend Zoe, which will debut at South By Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, on March 9.

The dark comedy stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman, and was directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes. It was written by Hausmann-Stokes and AJ Bermudez.

“Engaged in a mysterious relationship with her dead best friend from the Army, a female Afghanistan veteran comes head to head with her Vietnam vet grandfather at the family’s ancestral lake house,” the logline reads.

My Dead Friend Zoe will be the first film financed through renewable energy tax credits, per Variety. The outlet reported that the movie, which cost less than $10 million, took advantage of 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The Inflation Reduction Act is the “single largest investment in climate and energy in American history, enabling America to tackle the climate crisis, advancing environmental justice, securing America’s position as a world leader in domestic clean energy manufacturing, and putting the United States on a pathway to achieving the Biden-Harris Administration’s climate goals, including a net-zero economy by 2050,” per the Department of Energy.

The production used funds from Mike Field’s sale of surplus tax credits, who’s also a producer of the movie.

“Hollywood is risky, right? On a scale of one to 10, Hollywood, it is a 9.5. Especially in terms of independent film,” producer Ray Maiello told Variety. “These federal tax credits take the risk down to like a five.”

While Kelce has primarily stuck to football, he did make a surprise appearance during Saturday Night Live in October 2023 when he and girlfriend Taylor Swift stopped by the NBC variety show. (Swift, 34, introduced musical guest and pal Ice Spice, while Kelce made a cameo in a skit inspired by the NFL’s “Swift-mania.”)

“I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera,” Kelce said at a press conference in January. “The SNL stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career path for me, but it’s funny for me to even say that at this point in my career because I think it’s so much further down the road than it is right now.”