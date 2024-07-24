Your account
Entertainment

Travis Kelce Shoves Teammate George Karlaftis After Hit on Kadarius Toney at Training Camp

By
Travis Kelce and George Karlaftis Michael Owens/Getty Images

The NFL season doesn’t officially kick off for another six weeks, but tensions are already high for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. 

After Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis knocked wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the ground with a questionable hit at day 4 of the team’s training camp on Wednesday, July 24, Kelce, 34, rushed over to the scene as Toney threw the football angrily at Karlaftis. 

Kelce got in the face of Karlaftis, clearly unhappy with the third-year player taking out Toney as the whistle blew during the non-padded practice.

After their helmets came together, Kelce shoved Karlaftis before things broke up without further incident. 

According to Fox 4 News Kansas City reporter PJ Green, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid “gave Toney some words as he walked by,” but “not a big fuss was made” as the practice resumed. 

Kadarius Toney Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Karlaftis, 23, is entering his third year with the Chiefs having started in all 33 games he’s played for the team since being drafted with the 30th overall pick in 2022. 

Toney, 25, is entering his second full season with Kansas City after being traded to the Chiefs in 2022. 

After signing a two-year extension worth $34.25 million dollars in April, Kelce enters his 11th season with the Chiefs as they attempt to become the first team in league history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. 

George Karlaftis Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Given the team’s high profile — especially in the wake of Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift — questions have arisen about the team’s focus heading into the season. However, Coach Reid recently said he’s not concerned about his star players enjoying themselves in the offseason.

“As long as they’re ready to go,” Reid, 66, told The Athletic’s “Scoop City” podcast hosted by NFL insider Diana Russini and former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel earlier this month. “Training camp is kind of that proving ground. If you’re not ready to go, it’s going to be obvious quickly.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

When Kelce arrived at training camp on Wednesday morning, he was asked by the Chiefs’ social media team, “Who did you miss the most?”

Travis Kelce Shoves Teammate George Karlaftis After Hit on Kadarius Toney at Training Camp 2
Travis Kelce Michael Owens/Getty Images

Without hesitation, Kelce answered, “Andy Reid!”

Chiefs’ training camp continues through mid-August, which coincides with the start of their preseason schedule on August 10. 

Their quest for a third-straight Super Bowl begins in earnest when they kick off the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5. 

