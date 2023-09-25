90210 alums Trevor Donovan and Jessica Lowndes are going back to school — well, sort of — as they reunite on screen for the first time in 10 years.

“I can help out mom and dad with the orchard and the mill. It’s just for two weeks. I think it’ll be good to be home,” Donovan, 40, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at Great American Family’s Harvest Homecoming.

In the film, which premieres later this month, Donovan plays teacher Drew Granger, who takes a “temporary substitute job” in his hometown of Chestnut Hollow, Texas. Upon his arrival he is pleasantly surprised to learn his parents have hired a new manager for the orchard and cider mill in Lainie Abbott (Lowndes).

“Hey,” Lainie says in the trailer after seeing Drew wandering the property, to which he awkwardly responds, “Hey … is for horses!”

Drew tries to pretend the moment didn’t happen, but his father won’t let it go. “Hey, is for horses?” his dad quips. “Dad, please don’t,” Drew replies while shaking his head back and forth.

Despite the cringey encounter, Drew and Lainie seem to hit it off as he settles into his job at the school and unknowingly befriends Lainie’s son, Aiden. The twosome grows close as Lainie helps revive Drew’s family orchard with a rebranded Harvest Homecoming Festival.

“It’s been a while since I’ve spent the time to really get to know someone,” Drew confesses in the clip, as Lainie opens up about her life as a single mom.

As fall-filled scenes flash across the screen, the tagline reads: “The journey home is a family tradition. Celebrate the magic of family. And discover love is timeless.”

While teaming up for a rom-com is new for Donovan and Lowndes, the pair previously costarred on 90210.

Lowndes, 34, played Adrianna Tate-Duncan on the teen drama series throughout all five seasons — which aired from 2008 to 2013 — while Donovan joined the cast as Teddy Montgomery beginning in 2009. Their CW characters were exes who briefly rekindled their romance on season 2 before Teddy publicly came out as gay and Adrianna found love with Navid Shirazi (Michael Steger).

Following their time on 90210, both Donovan and Lowndes found a home at Hallmark Channel before moving to Great American Media.

Donovan signed an overall deal with the network in October 2021, making him one of the first stars to exit Hallmark after former CEO Bill Abbott founded Great American Media. Lowndes agreed to a four-picture deal with the network shortly after starring in Great American Family’s Harmony From the Heart in February 2022.

In addition to starring in A Harvest Homecoming, Donovan and Lowndes serve as executive producers on the project. Donovan also wrote an original song, “Fields of Gold,” for the film.

Watch the exclusive trailer for A Harvest Homecoming above — and tune in to Great American Family for the movie premiere on Saturday, September 30, at 8 p.m. ET.