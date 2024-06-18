Trevor St. John revealed he is ready to bid farewell to Tucker McCall while announcing his exit from The Young and the Restless.

“Dear [Young and the Restless] fans: As you well know, Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues,” St. John, 52, wrote via X on Tuesday, June 18, referring to his soap opera character. “This Tucker is in his go phase.”

The actor has played billionaire tycoon Tucker McCall since 2022, but he wasn’t the first. The role was previously portrayed by William Russ and Stephen Nichols.

St. John proceeded to thank “each and every member of the wonderful cast, the crew, the directors, the producers and production staff, and CBS/Sony for the great experience from day one to the last.”

He shared via social media that after more than 200 episodes on the soap opera he is ready to say goodbye.

“I feel so fortunate to have played such a terrific role,” St. John continued. “Most importantly, I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to you the [Y&R] fans. THANK YOU! 🩷🙏.”

He noted that “Tucker might be gone for the time being, but I’m not going anywhere.” St. John told his fans that he has several projects “in the works,” including his latest movie A Good Enough Day on Tubi.

St. John didn’t reveal when his last episode on the CBS series will air, nor did he tease how his chapter as Tucker will come to an end. Us Weekly has reached out to CBS for comment on the actor’s departure.

The surprising announcement comes just shy of two years after St. John made his debut in September 2022 as the character. After being cast, he told Soap Opera Digest how excited he was to be playing opposite Eileen Davidson, who portrays Ashley Abbott McCall.

“She’s great. I really like Eileen,” St. John said at the time. “She’s super talented and growing ever more fearless by the day that I’ve noted and she’s willing to play, she’s interested in the unexpected. She’s a very generous actor and very generous person, just lovely to work with.”

Fans most recently saw Tucker and Ashley’s relationship hit a bump after Ashley went into treatment for dissociative identity disorder (DID). Tucker, meanwhile, has been struggling to keep his company from being taken over by Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

St. John is the latest actor to exit The Young and the Restless this year. He follows Brian Gaskill, whose character, Seth Morgan, was killed off during a March episode. Gaskill’s time on the show was much shorter lived as he only joined the cast in January.

“I had a great time on Young and the Restless with the producers, directors, publicity department and other actors,” Gaskill, 54, wrote via Instagram after his departure. “And it was incredible to see so much support from all of my friends on social media, who have been following along over the years”

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS Weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET./11:30 a.m. PT.