When fans of The Bachelorette popped open their bottles of rosé and turned on their TVs on Monday, June 11, to watch Becca Kufrin’s journey to find love, the last thing they expected to see was President Donald Trump shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But that’s exactly what happened.

Trump, 71, and Un, 34, met for the first time during a historic summit at a hotel in Singapore. They signed a joint agreement and pledged to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. The leaders’ initial interaction was broadcast on all major networks before they sat down one-on-one away from the cameras. The special report interrupted 13 minutes of The Bachelorette’s two-hour telecast, much to the chagrin of some viewers.

“Whoa, Trump and Kim are going behind closed doors? This went from a 1-on-1 date to a fantasy suite very, very quickly!” Bachelorette alum Michael Garofola quipped on Twitter.

Whoa, Trump and Kim are going behind closed doors? This went from a 1-on-1 date to a fantasy suite very, very quickly! #TheBachelorette #NorthKorea #NuclearSummit — Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) June 12, 2018

“Unless Trump is asking Kim who he thinks is getting a rose tonight, they can kindly get off my television,” one frustrated fan tweeted. Another shared a photo from the Trump-Kim summit and joke, “This might actually be the most dramatic season of the bachelorette.”

Unless Trump is asking Kim who he thinks is getting a rose tonight, they can kindly get off my television. #TheBachelorette — Bach Bracket (@bachbrack) June 12, 2018

This might actually be the most dramatic season of the bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/2W0cG0eWAw — Em Mike (@EmMikeShyamalan) June 12, 2018

A third viewer tweeted, “Is Kim Jong Un in it for the right reasons? Will Trump give him the first impression rose? Don’t miss the most dramatic nuclear summit yet.”

Is Kim Jong Un in it for the right reasons? Will Trump give him the first impression rose? Don't miss the most dramatic nuclear summit yet… #TrumpKimSummit #TheBachelorette — Cameron (@CameronScribs) June 12, 2018

Luckily, Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison stepped in to assure viewers that they would not miss a single minute of the ABC reality dating series due to the summit. “Stay calm…we’re pausing the show for you,” he tweeted. “You’ll see #TheBachelorette in its entirety.”

Stay calm…we’re pausing the show for you. You’ll see #TheBachelorette in its entirety — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) June 12, 2018

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!