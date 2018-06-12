Bachelorette

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un’s Summit Interrupts ‘The Bachelorette’ and Fans Lose It

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump after taking part in a signing ceremony at the end of their historic U.S.-North Korea summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump after taking part in a signing ceremony at the end of their historic U.S.-North Korea summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

When fans of The Bachelorette popped open their bottles of rosé and turned on their TVs on Monday, June 11, to watch Becca Kufrin’s journey to find love, the last thing they expected to see was President Donald Trump shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But that’s exactly what happened.

‘Bachelorette’ star Becca Kufrin
‘Bachelorette’ star Becca Kufrin Craig Sjodin/ABC

Trump, 71, and Un, 34, met for the first time during a historic summit at a hotel in Singapore. They signed a joint agreement and pledged to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. The leaders’ initial interaction was broadcast on all major networks before they sat down one-on-one away from the cameras. The special report interrupted 13 minutes of The Bachelorette’s two-hour telecast, much to the chagrin of some viewers.

“Whoa, Trump and Kim are going behind closed doors? This went from a 1-on-1 date to a fantasy suite very, very quickly!” Bachelorette alum Michael Garofola quipped on Twitter.

“Unless Trump is asking Kim who he thinks is getting a rose tonight, they can kindly get off my television,” one frustrated fan tweeted. Another shared a photo from the Trump-Kim summit and joke, “This might actually be the most dramatic season of the bachelorette.”

A third viewer tweeted, “Is Kim Jong Un in it for the right reasons? Will Trump give him the first impression rose? Don’t miss the most dramatic nuclear summit yet.”

Luckily, Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison stepped in to assure viewers that they would not miss a single minute of the ABC reality dating series due to the summit. “Stay calm…we’re pausing the show for you,” he tweeted. “You’ll see #TheBachelorette in its entirety.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

