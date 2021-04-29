TV’s Funniest Moments of the Week: ‘Chad’ and More

Grab your popcorn! TV fans were served a ton of hilarious moments this week — and we’re counting down some of the best.

The 2021 Oscars looked a bit different this year, but they weren’t without the jokes. While presenting the editing award, Harrison Ford hilariously recounted the many changes made to one of his own films, Blade Runner. Elsewhere, Glenn Close showed off her dance moves to “Da Butt!”

During this week’s Chad, Nasim Pedrad’s leading character worked hard to convince his friends of the importance of K-pop. Somehow, this led to a full-on dance performance.

Meanwhile, although The CW’s All American focused on real-life issues, it still managed to crack some jokes. When trying to get Jordan off the couch, Asher and JJ found his one weakness by unplugging his video games. (Oddly enough, it worked!)

For more funny moments on TV, catch Chad on TBS every Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

