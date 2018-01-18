Kristin Cavallari gets heartbreaking news about her brother during the new season of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. When The Hills star, 31, sits down with Tyler Henry, she breaks down over the loss of her brother.

“He didn’t intend to end his life,” the medium, 22, tells the shoe designer. She immediately closes her eyes and covers her face, responding with: “It just f—king kills me.”

Cavallari’s brother Michael died at the age of 30 in 2015 after suffering from hypothermia. He was found miles from his car days after being reported missing in Grand County, Utah. Authorities told Us Weekly at the time that he was found in a “steep, very rocky area.” On the two-year anniversary of his passing, Cavallari took to Instagram to share a tribute.

“This past week has been hard – it’s the 2nd anniversary of losing my brother and even though the date we go with is the 27th, for me it will always be the Saturday after Thanksgiving (we will never truly know the exact date even though we have a pretty good idea),” she captioned a photo of she and Michael as kids on November 25. “We lost him completely unexpectedly and it’s been a rough road for me and my family. I’ve had some incredible signs from him though, which give me a lot of peace – including one today. We love and miss you every day Mikey.”

When Hollywood Medium returns, Henry will also speak with Megan Fox, Chrissy Metz, Chad Michael Murray, Jim Parsons, Teresa Giudice and LaToya Jackson, who he connects with the late Michael Jackson.

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns to E! on Wednesday, February 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

