Tyra Banks Confirms a ‘Coyote Ugly’ Reboot Is Happening

Bring on the bar-top dance numbers! Tyra Banks revealed a Coyote Ugly sequel is in the works 20 years after the cult classic film was released.

The Dancing With the Stars host, 46, confirmed the news during her appearance on the Wednesday, October 7, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back,” Banks said. “We were supposed to be on a call today, and I’m talking to you and I can’t talk to them.”

She added, “Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series.”

The 2000 film followed singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo), who moves to New York City and starts working at the female-run bar, Coyote Ugly. Banks portrayed Zoe, one of the establishment’s popular bartenders. The movie — which earned $113 million at the box office — later developed a cult following.

The Life-Size star told host Kelly Clarkson that she was committed to nailing her audition.

“For my audition for Coyote Ugly, they asked me what song I wanted to play,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘OK, I’ll take Prince’s ‘Kiss.’ They push play. I’m in this huge hotel room, all these casting people lined up looking at me. And I’m dancing. I’m head whipping.”

Banks continued, “The whole song I ended up dancing. Then after I’m out of breath, and then they all just started laughing. They’re like, ‘We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much, we kept the music going.'”

The supermodel added that she thinks her new gig as Dancing With the Stars host could be helpful training for the reboot.

“I feel like I do have the dance moves, as long as no one choreographs me and tells me exactly how to dance,” Banks said. “I’m kind of tempted to ask [Derek Hough] to choreograph like 16 counts for me to see if I can do it.”

Banks faced her first major hurdle on the ABC series when she accidentally mixed up the bottom two couples during the Monday, October 5, episode. The former America’s Got Talent host told Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy that they were safe before correcting that they were in the bottom two with Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe.

“Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards,” Banks tweeted after the show. “So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through.”