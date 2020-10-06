The trouble with live TV. Val Chmerkovskiy compared Tyra Banks’ Dancing With the Stars mix-up to Steve Harvey’s Miss Universe snafu after the professional dancer and partner Monica Aldama were falsely announced as safe during the Monday, October 5, episode of the ABC series.

“Just got Steve Harvey’d #dwts,” the 34-year-old professional dancer tweeted on Monday.

Chmerkovskiy is referring to Harvey announcing the wrong winner of the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. Banks, for her part, cited a “control room” error during Monday’s episode of DWTS after she called Chmerkovskiy and Aldama, 48, back on to the dance floor as members of the bottom two.

“There’s been an error. I’m looking right now, and we have three couples. So we need to clarify this for one second. The bottom two couples are Anne and Keo and Monica and Val,” the host said during the live show, referring to Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe. ”Please come back. Please have Monica come back. … There’s been an error in our control room, but we’re making it happen.”

After the judges sent Heche, 51, and Motsepe, 30, home, the model took to Twitter to address the awkward moment.

“Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards,” she tweeted. “So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through.”

Banks also addressed a wardrobe malfunction she suffered during the episode.

“OMG! When I changed outfits, I wasn’t zipped up and had to hold my outfit up while introducing the next act,” she wrote. “Live TV, y’all!”

Judge Bruno Tonioli, meanwhile, exclusively told Us Weekly that he thinks Banks handled everything, including the wardrobe malfunction, like a pro.

“I knew, but she covered it so well. She kind of managed to make it work for her,” he said. “And she was holding her dress, she was literally because it was going to fall off! That is like the screen is going to blank. No, I mean she was really on top form. She did very well. But that’s what happens. That’s what you know, being a professional.”

