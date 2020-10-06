Week four of Dancing With the Stars proved to be a tough one for Tyra Banks. The host spoke out after there was a mix-up regarding the bottom two couples during the Monday, October 5, episode of ABC dancing competition.

“Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards,” the former America’s Next Top Model host, 46, tweeted. “So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through.”

While Banks told Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy that they were safe during Monday’s episode, she later called the Cheer coach, 48, and her partner, 34, back out to the dance floor and revealed they were in the bottom two with Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe.

“There’s been an error. I’m looking right now, and we have three couples. So we need to clarify this for one second. The bottom two couples are Anne and Keo and Monica and Val,” she said during the live broadcast. ”Please come back. Please have Monica come back. … There’s been an error in our control room, but we’re making it happen.”

The judges subsequently saved Aldama and Chmerkovskiy from being eliminated, sending Heche, 51, and Motsepe, 30, home.

Banks, who replaced longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for season 29, also suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the episode.

“OMG! When I changed outfits, I wasn’t zipped up and had to hold my outfit up while introducing the next act,” she tweeted during Monday’s episode. “Live TV, y’all!”

This isn’t the first time Banks has made headlines for slip-ups since the September premiere. She addressed the criticism she has received during an interview with Us Weekly after the September 28 episode.

“Every host messes up. It’s just normal. It’s live TV. If it wasn’t live, there would be no mess-ups. Even on America’s Next Top Model, I would mess up and tell my editors to leave it in. That’s what makes things human and makes like live,” she told Us. “If I didn’t want to mess up, if I wanted to be perfect, I know how to do that. There’s a very clear way as a host that you just read the words and you’re perfect and you know exactly how to do that. But when you’re relaxed and you keep it real, the mess-ups happen. And the producer in me knows that even though somebody might be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re messing up!’ it’s live, and it’s real. It’s better than being like a doll.”

Banks noted at the time that she felt like she started to find her stride after week three.

“I know how to read a prompter perfectly, but I also skip around prompter to make it as real as possible, knowing that when you skip around prompter, you’re going to mess up,” she said. “It’s just normal and it keeps it real.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.