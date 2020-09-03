Everything Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Have Said About Their ‘DWTS’ Exits

Laughing through it all. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were both shocked — as was the rest of the world — to find out that they would not be returning to Dancing With the Stars season 29.

Bergeron, 65, broke the news on July 13, tweeting that he was “just informed” the show would be going on without him. “It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career,” the comedian, who had hosted the show since its 2004 debut, tweeted. “I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Shortly after his tweet, ABC revealed in a statement they were going in a “new creative direction,” which also meant ousting Bergeron’s cohost, who competed on the show in 2014 and then joined as a host.

“I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels,” the sportscaster, 42, tweeted.

Following the news, many pros, judges and past contestants spoke out about the news, admitting they were shocked. Lea Thompson, who competed on season 19, tweeted that the show isn’t the same show without Bergeron, adding, “They might as well cancel it.”

Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro echoed the statement, noting that the hosts are “the backbone” of the competition series. “I have no idea where they’re going to go and what changes they want to make and why and how these decisions were made,” he told Us Weekly exclusively. “Sometimes I look at things and I say, ‘Why don’t we just make a new show and then just make that show and then cancel the one that you’re chopping up.'”

That said — the show must go on. Tyra Banks is set to take over as host for season 29, which will include contestants Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, AJ McLean, Nelly, Jesse Metcalfe and many more.

Although disappointed, both Andrews and Bergeron have had lighthearted responses to the news. Scroll through the gallery below to see everything that they’ve said about leaving.