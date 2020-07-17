Looking back with a smile. Three days after revealing that he had been axed from Dancing With the Stars, host Tom Bergeron opened up about what his career has consisted of — and how thankful he is.

“My ‘career,’ which only seems to have a logical progression when viewed in hindsight, is, to me, a story of friendships rather than shows. And if, in the course of making those friends, one of them happens to be someone you’ve idolized since childhood, you damn well better realize how blessed you are,” the comedian, 62, posted via Instagram on Thursday, July 16, next to a photo of him and Dick Van Dyke. “To all of you friends I’ve yet to meet, thank you for your kind words this week. I’m humbled. And now, overwhelmed by your flattery, very likely impossible to live with.”

He also assured fans that although he was let go from the ABC competition series, he won’t be hanging up his hosting hat just yet. When a fan commented, “Just because you’re not hosting DWTS, doesn’t mean you have to retire, or does it? You just look so young,” he was quick to reply. “Not retiring,” Bergeron wrote.

On Monday, July 13, the former America’s Funniest Videos host tweeted that he would not be returning to the ballroom for season 29.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” he tweeted at the time. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

The Massachusetts native has hosted the show since its debut in 2005. Erin Andrews, who joined as cohost in 2010, was ousted.

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success,” ABC and BBC Studios said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

The sportscaster, 42, reacted to the news on Tuesday, July 14.

“Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons,” she tweeted. “Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my time on that set even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

That same day, ABC announced that Tyra Banks will take over as host for season 29.