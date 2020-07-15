No time to get their things! Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews took to Twitter after news broke that Tyra Banks was replacing them as the host of Dancing With the Stars.

“I guess I won’t be getting back my monogrammed towels 😉,” Bergeron, 65, tweeted on Wednesday, July 15.

Andrews, 42, quipped back, “You got towels @Tom_Bergeron ?? 😉.”

The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host then joked, “I’m sorry this is how you had to find out #TerryCloth.”

Bergeron and Andrews announced on Tuesday, July 14, that ABC didn’t ask them back for the upcoming 29th season of Dancing With the Stars.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” Bergeron, who has been part of the show since its June 2005 premiere, tweeted. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made.”

The sportscaster, who became his cohost in 2014 after competing on the show, tweeted a statement of her own.

“Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges,” Andrews wrote. “I will always cherish my time on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

Hours later, Us Weekly confirmed that Banks, 46, would be the new host and serve as an executive producer on the show.

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances,” the model said in a statement. “It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

While Bergeron has yet to announce his post-DWTS plans, he replied to the Murdoch Mysteries’ official Twitter account about making a cameo on the Canadian drama series.

“Don’t toy with me. I’m dead serious. Not that I want to be dead on the show,” he wrote. “I already was killed off on an episode of Castle. But I’d LOVE to be the bad guy (not James Gillies level bad, tho). Let’s DM about it.”

Dancing With the Stars is set to return to ABC in the fall.