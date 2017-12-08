Lexus Scheller, 16, is having a tough time as a new mother. In a new exclusive sneak peek of TLC’s Unexpected, Lexus reveals she only has two friends.

“Those are the only two people I really talk to because ever since Scarlett was born, me, mom and Shayden have been fighting a lot and there’s just been a lot of tension in the house,” she says to the camera. “I feel lonely. A lot people don’t like me since I got pregnant which sucks. But there’s nothing I could do.”

When talking to her friends, Brielle and Hunter, she reveals that Shayden also feels alone and her mother has been ignoring him — something that’s really upsetting for him. “I don’t know what I did to her to make her like that. I’ve been nothing but nice and respectful of her and she just s—t on me,” he writes in a text to Lexus. “I hate it I feel so unwanted. Nobody wants me but you and it breaks my heart. I just thought I could get the love and attention from your family that mine never gave me. I’m crying right now. It hurts so bad.”

While she tries comforting him, she also tells her friends that things between the two of them have been rockier since the baby was born.

“I don’t feel like there’s really a way to talk out our problems because either I don’t want to talk about it or there’s no talking to him about it,” she says. “He’s very opinionated and very one sided.”

She adds that the last time they fought, he broke up with her and told her he was going to take Scarlett away — something she couldn’t bear to hear.

Unexpected airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

