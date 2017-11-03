What happens when two of Hollywood’s biggest stars breakup? The world found out when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt on September 19, 2016, citing irreconcilable differences, after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

According to court documents, the First They Killed My Father director sought sole physical custody of the couple’s six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9. Jolie requested that the War Machine star get only joint legal custody.

“Angelina Jolie Pitt has filed for dissolution of the marriage,” the actress’ rep said in a statement to Us September 20, 2016. “This decision was made for the health of the family.”

The couple parted ways after Pitt allegedly had an altercation with Maddox aboard the family’s private jet. A source told Us exclusively that the Department of Children and Family Services was called during a September 14, 2016, flight from France to California. Representatives interviewed both Pitt and Jolie on the tarmac but decided to let them go.

The FBI investigated the incident and concluded that there was no child abuse, and released a statement that no charges would be filed against Pitt.

In the year since their split, Jolie and children have moved into an 11,000 square-foot mansion in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood, and Pitt has focused on sobriety. The couple’s divorce has yet to be finalize, causing some to speculate on whether or not reconciliation is possible.

“The divorce is off,” a source was reported saying in a recent issue of Us Weekly. “They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.”

