Usher’s teenage son Naviyd connected with his “favorite artist” PinkPantheress in a sneaky — yet effective — way.

Usher, 45, shared a “quick storytime” via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 25, about how Naviyd, 15, stole his phone to DM PinkPantheress, 23, “about a week or so ago,” and he shared screenshots of the messages.

“Hello, this is Usher’s son Naviyd. I’m you [sic] true biggest fan please follow me back,” the teen wrote, including his Instagram handle.

Usher became aware of what happened after PinkPantheress replied, “This is wild,” and he didn’t recognize her account. However, he was still keen on making his son happy and took PinkPantheress up on her offer when she wrote, “I’d love to host y’all at the next show.”

Usher reached out again to show his appreciation to the up-and-coming artist, writing, “My son is at you [sic] show tonight. I had to send him considering his level of dedication and creativity. To figure out getting your attention through stealing my phone … that’s commitment. Hopefully, you guys get to link.”

Naviyd seemed to have an incredible time at PinkPantheress’ show and got to meet the artist, according to Instagram photos he posted on April 21, which included a screenshot of PinkPantheress FaceTiming with Usher.

After sharing the full rundown of what happened, Usher wrote his “parental takeaway” via his Instagram Stories.

“This was a great moment for Naviyd … this was him movin on something he was passionate about,” Usher wrote. “Yes … he violated my trust in the process and for that I will never trust him around my phone, but I should have known better.”

He continued, “Nonetheless, I appreciate the hustle and him makin [it] happen. From a text, to a concert, to the artist. He masterminded this whole thing and made it happen.”

Usher shares Naviyd and his brother, Usher “Cinco” V, 16, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, as well as daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2, with his wife, Jenn Goicoechea.

Despite his music career having a major resurgence in the past few years, including a Las Vegas residency and performing at Super Bowl LVIII, Usher’s main focus is being a “present” father in his children’s lives.

“Being present is key. I make sure to stay available as a dad at all times for my children, while staying committed to the thing that sparked my passion at a very young age,” the singer told Ebony in November 2023. “I hope that it’s an inspiration to my kids. I have this dynamic that works for me. My work allows me to be able to spend significant amounts of time with my kids and also be able to remain committed to what it is I love to do. But, that balance is not easy.”