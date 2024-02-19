Members of the cast of Vanderpump Rules could not miss the 2024 People’s Choice Awards amid their three nominations.

Scheana Shay, Brock Davies and Katie Maloney stepped out for the Sunday, February 18, ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The Bravo series itself received nods in two categories. Vanderpump Rules competed against Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Only Murders in the Building, Saturday Night Live, Ted Lasso, The Bear and The Last of Us for Show of the Year, but Grey’s ultimately took home the trophy.

Pump Rules also faced off against 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Below Deck, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Selling Sunset, The Kardashians, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Reality Show of the Year with The Kardashians being crowned winner.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 People’s Choice Awards Fan-favorite stars are rocking the red carpet at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. Movie stars, filmmakers, TV personalities and influencers gave Us a fashion show at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger on Sunday, February 18. There were billowing gowns, flirty frocks, stylish suits and some outfits you need to see to believe. In addition to fashion, […]

Ariana Madix, for her part, won for Competition Contestant of the Year after appearing on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. She was also up for Reality TV Star of the Year, with Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss, The Kardashians’ Kim Kardashian and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, but it was Khloé Kardashian who took home the honor.

Madix, 38, reacted to the news in January. “Can you believe?! A PCA NOMINEE?!! I am filled with gratitude for all of you — your support means everything,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Let’s bring it home together!”

Madix has been in the spotlight since joining Vanderpump Rules in 2013, but her fame skyrocketed after her March 2023 split from Tom Sandoval following his cheating scandal with their costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. As fans rallied around her, she finished in third place on Dancing With the Stars in December 2023 and made her Broadway debut in Chicago in January.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

Amid her rise in popularity, costar Tom Schwartz accused Madix of letting her success change her. “I think, for a short period of time, she might not even have been aware of it, but I think it went to her head,” he claimed during the Vanderpump Rules After Show on Tuesday, February 13. “I think she became a diva a little bit.”

Madix subsequently denied Schwartz’s assessment. “I don’t understand how working jobs translates to my ego or my personality, like, at all. Like, getting up and going to work? Don’t those people get up and go to work?” she pondered. “I don’t know what that means. Like, I don’t think I’m, like, any cooler than I was before all this.”

Madix insisted that capitalizing on new opportunities has stemmed from her strong work ethic. “I don’t think that working hard is something that typically gives people a big-ass ego. You know, I took inventory and was like, ‘I have to work my f–king ass off,’” she explained, adding that she does not “live some sort of glamorous life.”