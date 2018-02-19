Hall pass! Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz recently stopped by Us Weekly to play “The Newlywed Game.” The couple revealed how they came up with Katie’s nickname, Bubba, their first date and their celebrity crushes. Watch the video above!

Tom, 35, has had a not-so-wonderful track record when it comes to staying faithful to his wife so his “privileges have been revoked” when it comes to celebrity crushes. However, Tom would give Katie a hall pass if a certain pop star ever came her way.

“She had [Justin] Bieber fever really bad,” Tom explained to Us. “I gave her the hall pass if she could get to Biebs, but that’s going to be tough.”

Not sure what Selena Gomez would say about that, but luckily Katie has some backup options. “I think Austin Mahone might be taking over for Justin, in my heart,” Katie said, with Tom adding, “You’re a cougar now. All your crushes are younger than you.”

If Katie does have the chance to act on her hall pass, they better not call her Bubba, since that’s Tom’s longtime nickname for his wife, who he married in August 2016.

“It started with Katie and then he would just call me BB and then it turned to Bub, and then Bubba,” Katie told Us. Tom added, ”BB was like just another way of saying ‘baby.’ I’m just not a guy who says, ‘Hey baby.’ I just didn’t feel right, it’s not a fit for me.”

To find out how the two spent their first date and how many tequilas it really takes for Katie to become “Tequila Katie,” watch the video above!

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

