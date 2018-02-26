Someone’s in hot water! The Monday, February 26, episode of Vanderpump Rules brought us a hot tub-induced confrontation between James Kennedy and Lala Kent, culminating in some brutal honesty that may have been too hot for the aspiring DJ to handle.

While still in Big Bear with the rest of his cast mates, James shared a shower with his current girlfriend Raquel Leviss, as well as his ex Lala. While the three of them were wearing bathing suits, it certainly raised a few eyebrows considering James admitted feelings for Lala.

“When Lala first got together with her boyfriend and I was still single, I felt obviously a little jealous at the time,” James commented. “I had to find someone and thank God I did.”

Later, Raquel cornered Lala about her flirtations with James. Raquel accused the two former lovers of “bonding on a whole other level, other than friends,” something Lala denied since she was in a happy relationship with millionaire beau Randall Emmett.

“It takes a tough bitch to deal with James, and I don’t know that she’s the toughest person,” Lala said in a private testimonial shot. In person, she assured Raquel that nothing would happen between her and James. Later, Lala tells James — while in a hot tub, just the two of them — what his girlfriend’s concerns are. While she said that they had been friends for such a long time, he just brought up their past and added, “I found you. I discovered you [and] your talent.” So, Lala reminded him that she’d always choose her boyfriend over him.

“If I had been that billionaire successful DJ, she would have come along for the ride,” James said in his interview. “Her man was the guy that had all of that … You know Ray J hit it first before Kanye right?” Film producer Randall Emmett and Kanye West are one in the same apparently.

The L Word

Meanwhile Rob Valletta opened up about his reservations when it comes to saying the “L-word” word to then girlfriend Scheana Marie. While on a boat ride with Tom Sandoval, Valletta commented “Her whole thing is ‘I love you, won’t you say it back?'” He then clarified, “I do love her as a person. I do have love feelings, but that word is just something … you don’t throw it around.” He added, “It’s really easy for me to hurt people’s feelings.”

Yikes! Considering the duo have since parted ways, it’s clear trouble was brewing. Scheana later commented on Rob’s reservations. “We talk about having kids and getting married and we’re looking for houses together,” she revealed before adding they’ve already decided to name their future daughter Madison Marie Parks Lavetta.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

