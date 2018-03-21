Let’s talk about sex, baby! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay knows a thing or two about relationships. The reality star is taking a break from serving at SUR to star in the Las Vegas production of Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man. In between performances, Scheana stopped by Us Weekly to lend some sex advice. Watch the video above!

Shay is a single lady, but has plenty of relationship experience, and isn’t afraid to dish it out. The Bravo star told Us that when it comes to first sleeping with someone, it all depends on the situation. She said, “Sometimes you want to on the first night, sometimes you wanna make him take you to dinner a few times.”

But when you do make the decision to take things to the next step, Scheana suggested setting the mood with Marvin Gaye’s hit song “Let’s Get it On,” and to ”turn on some porn” to spice things up if your partner is shy in bed — and maybe take a shot or two.

“I do think it’s a good idea to drink before sex, but not too much, because first of all you don’t want to throw up on the person,” the SUR waitress told Us. “You don’t wanna not remember having sex with the person, but it is good if you are with someone new to just kind of loosen up a little bit and not be so in your head and uptight.”

And what if you find yourself in a committed relationship? Scheana, who split from husband of two years Mike Shay in November 2016, and recently broke up with now ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta, suggested you shack up before walking down the aisle.

“When you get married, it does change things,” Scheana told Us. “You need to know if you’re compatible in that sense before you get into a contractually bound relationship.”

Scheana will be featured in the comedy show Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man until May 6.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

