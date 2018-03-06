Scheana Shay doesn’t even have to watch Vanderpump Rules to know how her relationship with now ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta has come off to fans.

“I will admit, I haven’t watched the last few episodes … last season, watching my divorce wasn’t as hard for me because I was in a very happy relationship, and I was madly in love with Rob,” Shay told costar and BFF Ariana Madix on the Tuesday, March 6, episode of her podcast, Scheananigans.

“Wait, you were?” Madix said sarcastically.

“I kept it super low-key,” Shay joked.

As previously reported, the SUR waitress filed for divorce from her husband of over two years, Mike Shay, in November 2016. She started dating Valletta shortly after, and viewers have been quick to criticize their relationship, calling Shay “pathetic” and “cringeworthy” on Twitter because she is seemingly more invested in their future than he is.

“Now I’m single, I’ve been single for six months now, watching back me being that happy, love drunk girl, started to get a little hard,” Shay explained. “Obviously, you can’t see every minute of every conversation … I know I look really stupid, and you know what? I was coming off a divorce. I got back with someone who I felt was my soulmate and was the one … You can’t fault me for being happy and being in love.”

“Rob was very reserved on the show,” she continued. “He is a person who lives his life on camera, acting and hosting, not for a reality show. For him, that was completely out of his comfort zone. He is a very private person … So for him, that was hard to have those raw emotions on there. The moments that we had in private are private moments. He did tell me he loved me. We were planning a future together, but then, just this world that he became a part of was too overwhelming for him to continue.”

Valletta defended Shay on February 26 after fans slammed their relationship: “No one knows what happens behind closed doors and or when the cameras are off. But what I do know is that there are things that I never expressed on camera, but did in person. The reason I created space in our relationship was because of the world, not the person. @scheana and I have cared for and supported each other for 12 years no matter the circumstances or dynamic. Leaving mean or nasty comments needs to stop!”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

