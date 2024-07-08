Vanessa Williams is channeling her inner Miranda Priestly in a first look of the Devil Wears Prada musical.

“Miranda has arrived,” the text reads over a clip shared via Instagram on Saturday, July 6, of Williams, 61, emerging from beneath the stage. Williams rocks a sparkling red gown with a matching oversized red trench coat over her shoulders and dangling earrings.

Williams proceeds to open the trench coat without changing her face from her icy stare. “That’s all,” the caption reads.

Back in February, Williams was announced to be portraying the fashion editor of The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical, which is based on the 2006 movie and Lauren Weisberger’s novel. The show is set to hit London’s West End this fall.

Following the initial announcement, Williams recreated the iconic scene where Meryl Streep walked into Runway magazine’s office, threw her handbag and coat and started giving orders to assistant Andy (Anne Hathaway).

“Don’t just sit there … buy tickets, or something,” Williams said in the clip.

After her casting was revealed, Williams gushed over the experience. “At the famous Café Luxembourg reeling in all the congratulations on Miranda and the wonderful Prada Musical on the West End,” she said via her Instagram Story in February. “It’s going to be epic. I love it, I love it, I love it. Stay tuned and we’ll see you in London.”

The full cast of The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical was announced in June, including Georgie Buckland (Andy), Matt Henry (Nigel), Amy Di Bartolomeo (Emily), Rhys Whitfield (Nate) and James Darch (Christian).

The musical follows aspiring journalist Andy, who begins her career as an assistant at Runway magazine. Her life is made more difficult by editor-in-chief Miranda’s unreasonable demands and standards.

“Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised,” the show’s official synopsis reads. “How far will she go to succeed … and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?”

Hathaway, 41, Streep 75, and Emily Blunt, all of whom were involved in the movie, have not been linked to the musical. While fans have been hopeful about a sequel to the OG movie, Hathaway put the rumors to rest.

“There’s not going to be a sequel,” Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “It’s not gonna happen. It’s just like, we can’t do it. It’s not gonna happen. It exists. There are other films. There will be other films. We can just watch that one [The Devil Wears Prada] again.”

The trio did, however, reunite at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards in February to present on stage together and pay homage to the film, nearly 20 years later.