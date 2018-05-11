On a mission! Australian vet Dr. Chris Brown is set to travel all over the world to save animals on the new Animal Planet show titled Vet Gone Wild.

“From operating on endangered rhinos in Africa, saving sick wombats in Tasmania, freeing fur seals trapped in fishing line on Phillip Island, rescuing dogs from the meat trade in Southeast Asia and helping orphaned sloths in Costa Rica, there is no animal too big or too small that Dr. Chris won’t help,” the press release for the series reads. “Viewers will experience the undeniable positive effect Dr. Chris has on the animals, people and places he touches.”

Brown is set to visit Thailand, Fiji, South Africa, Vietnam, Namibia and Tasmania during the course of the series and will travel “by boat, on foot, by motorcycle or plane.”

“My mission is clear,” Brown said in the press release. “Make a difference to the lives of animals that would otherwise have no-one. What’s not clear is how we get to some of the most remote and spectacular places on the planet. And that’s why this is such an adventure.”

The reality TV vet is best known for his Australian series Bondi Vet, which premiered in 2009. He also hosts The Open Road with Doctor Chris on CBS and has made appearances on Australian news program The Project.

Vet Gone Wild premieres on Animal Planet Sunday, June 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

