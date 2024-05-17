Lord John Stirling has entered the marriage mart in Bridgerton season 3, as portrayed by actor Victor Alli.

As fans of Julia Quinn’s bestselling Regency romance books know, John Stirling (a.k.a. the Earl of Kilmartin) is the first husband of Francesca Bridgerton. She is the third daughter in the Bridgerton family, who gets her Happily Ever After in the sixth book, When He Was Wicked.

According to literary canon, Francesca had been married to John shortly before his early and shocking death. The novel charts Francesca’s life as a young widow, attempting to move forward. Her book love interest is Michael Stirling, John’s cousin who inherits the earldom. (The book is a second-chance romance as Michael was previously captivated by Francesca on the eve of her first wedding.)

Alli’s arrival to the Ton in season 3, which debuted on Netflix in May 2024, presumably means that Francesca (Hannah Dodd) is a step closer to finding The One.

Keep scrolling to get to know the actor:

What Else Has Victor Alli Acted in Before ‘Bridgerton?’

Bridgerton is not Alli’s debut acting role, as he previously appeared in Belfast, Death on the Nile, Showtime’s The Man Who Fell to Earth and Amazon’s Last Light. Alli also starred as Jim O’Connor in the 2024 production of The Glass Menagerie on London’s West End.

How Did Victor Alli Start Acting?

“I was quite a mischievous kid at school and would always get detentions. Until one day, the teacher who was conducting the detention was also directing a play and the lead actor didn’t turn up,” Alli recalled to Oliver Spencher’s “The Dash” blog in 2024. “So she handed me the script and said I should take over, consequently beginning the journey down the path of acting.”

Nearly one year earlier, Alli explained to Man About Town UK that his first official role changed the trajectory of his life.

“I think there were several different moments that led me to this moment in my life and career,” he said in November 2023. “But the turning points were [sic] … doing my first ever play at The Finborough Theatre when I was 17 years old and going to drama school. I think those moments spurred me on to really do it.”

What to Know About Victor Alli’s ‘Bridgerton’ Character

John is introduced in season 3 as a reserved and introverted Lord in the social scene. He immediately catches Francesca’s eye during her debut season in society. According to an official character description from Netflix, John has a “strong sense of self” and a “charming, self-deprecating sense of humor.”

What Has Hannah Dodd Said About Francesca Falling in Love With John Stirling?

Dodd is also new to Bridgerton, taking over the role of Francesca from Ruby Stokes. In a Q&A with Netflix ahead of the season 3 premiere, Dodd explained why her character had an interest in John.

“Francesca likes John Stirling because he allows her to be herself. I don’t think he challenges her, which for some people, is not agreeable; they want to see somebody pull her out of her shell,” Dodd said. “But, I think for Francesca, she can see that her life won’t necessarily change that much with John. She’ll get married, and she can start a family with him, but her day-to-day life won’t change too much. And they have a really nice companionship — and we’ll see whether or not that develops into the passion that Violet wants for them.”

Violet (Ruth Gemmel) is the matriarch of the Bridgerton family, who hopes that each of her eight children will secure a love match.

How Victor Alli Will Appear on Future Seasons of ‘Bridgerton’

Netflix and Shondaland have not confirmed who will lead season 4, which has already been renewed, but John’s journey with Francesca has not ended yet. Her eventual season of Bridgerton will be adapted from When He Was Wicked, in which John marries Francesca at the start.

When (and if) Dodd steps into the Netflix spotlight for her season, it is likely that Alli will return as John. The show could highlight their wedding, move to John’s ancestral home in Scotland and brief newlywed life before his eventual death.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton season 3 are currently streaming on Netflix.