Before Cash Me Outside’s Danielle Bregoli, there was Victoria Thompson. Back in 2006, Thompson, then 15, appeared on an episode of Maury that focused on wild teenagers. Her segment soon went viral and has since been viewed more than 20 million times.

During the show, the baby-obsessed high school freshman proudly declared that she had sex more than 300 times and had slept with 15 different guys.

“I’m gonna dress my baby in all brand names!” she announced in a promo. In the next breath she told the camera: “My life’s game is to drop out of school to be on Girls Gone Wild and to have my baby! And there’s nothing my stupid mother can say to change my mind.”

Flash forward 11 years.

A now-brunette Thompson, 26, revisited Maury Povich on Monday, April 2, with a shocking update. In an exclusive Us Weekly sneak peek, she reveals that she’s now happily married with five children, who all share the same father. And that’s not all. Thompson also proudly told the audience: “I’m a registered nurse!”

In a February 2010 blog post, Thompson shared that she met her husband when she was 16 and working as a waitress. “He had me from hello . . . It was perfect timing. Time to be able to show someone a whole new side of me,” she wrote at the time. “Reluctant to have sex, he didn’t rush me.”

The couple waited six months before having intercourse but didn’t use protection. Thompson would later become pregnant with their first child, a son named Javen Angel.

