Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Weighs In on Chiefs and Bills Matchup

While Kirk Cousins isn’t on the field this playoff season, he’s excited to see how the other teams fare — especially the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

“This will be an interesting matchup because the Chiefs haven’t played many road games in the playoffs lately,” the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 17, while promoting his partnership with Tostitos. “They’ve had such great seasons, they tend to always be at home, so going on the road into a tough environment will probably be another cold game for both teams.”

Cousins shared that he thinks the showdown, which will take place on Sunday, January 21, will be “must-see TV” thanks to both teams having “really good” quarterbacks. While Cousins isn’t sure who will be victorious, he admitted that the Bills’ stadium “stands out” for being a tough place to compete.

“We went there last year and we barely won,” he confessed. “But it was a great environment for a pro football game.”

Cousins has played with the Vikings since 2018 after he previously played with the Washington Commanders, formerly known as the Redskins, for six seasons. Cousins’ 2023 season got cut short after he tore his Achilles in an October 2023 game against the Packers. While the Vikings aren’t in contention for the Super Bowl LVII, Cousins is still excited for the event — especially because it takes place at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

“I’ve only played there for the Pro Bowl, but that’s a really fun atmosphere, brand new stadium,” he told Us. “They call it The Death Star because of how it looks on the outside. So it’ll be a great venue for the Super Bowl and I’m excited to see them host the Super Bowl for the first time.”

The athlete has big plans for the Super Bowl. He’s partnered up with Tostitos who are opening up a free pop-up restaurant called Tost by Tostitos in Las Vegas for the week of the big game. Fans can make a reservation on the website. Tostitos also has a contest going on via their Instagram for a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl and to meet Cousins.

“If you comment on your favorite game day dish that you’d like to see prepared at the Toast by Tostitos Popup Restaurant and then use the hashtag Tost by Tostitos, you give yourself the chance to be selected to win tickets to the Super Bowl as well as a chance to meet me at the popup restaurant in Vegas,” he explained. “So you get a trip to Vegas, a trip to the Super Bowl and a trip to the Tostitos pop-up restaurant.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi